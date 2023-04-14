HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Salvation Army of Harlingen is known for giving back but the organization has recently become the target of peculiar thefts.

The most recent theft is of banana trees from outside their building.

“We want to help those in need and so every month we are able to help people pay bills, to pay their rent, to pay their electricity plus we give out food boxes,” Major Kelly Durant of The Salvation Army of Harlingen said.

“They were stolen from the ground and we’re like “wow how do people steal plants from the ground?” but it wasn’t the first time,” Durant said.

Before the banana plants were taken, rose bushes, palm trees, and an air condition unit were also stolen from the property.

Durant said the two trees were donated to the organization to help enhance the appearance of the building.

“It’s sad to think that people think that The Salvation Army has a lot of money. Well, we don’t. We have money to give away. We don’t have money for ourselves,” Durant said.

Durant explained that without funds, the organization cannot afford security systems outside the building.

“Well, we do have security in our building, but we don’t have cameras. Yeah of course that’s a dream. We hope we can get a donor for that,” he said.

“We have seen that customers that do have cameras. Even alarm signs, just notifying people that there is monitoring on-site does help deter crime and vandalism,” Shad Gutierrez, the owner of Texas State Alarm in La Feria said.

Gutierrez says budget camera systems range in price, but added prices from a retail store can start at about $500.

“The investment is worth it. I’ve never had a customer purchase cameras and regret they had them. It’s always after the fact. Something happens and they’re like ‘Man, I wish I would have got those cameras’,” Gutierrez said.

As security systems are out of The Salvation Army of Harlingen’s budget, Durant said they will step up patrol around their property to deter thieves for now.

“We’re just struggling and we’re doing all we can for people. So, we would appreciate respect. That people would appreciate what we’re trying to do and please be kind,” Durant said.