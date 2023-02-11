RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley celebrated a new Border Patrol sector chief. A change of command ceremony was held for Chief Gloria Chavez.

Chavez achieved her dream of becoming the valley’s sector chief for CBP. It’s something, she’s been working at for over 27 years.

She is the first female chief to hold 4 different sector jobs in the agency.

Many city and state officials were in attendance, amongst those were congresswoman Monica De La Cruz, and acting commissioner for U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Benjamin Huffman.

Chavez was celebrated in the presence of her family.

“Do you know how much work it took me to get the streamer? How much work” Chavez said holding up the Rio Grande Sector Ribbon. “I’ve been around the block a bit. And this is the goal. This was always the goal of mine to be the chief of the Rio Grande Valley. And that dream is coming true today.” Chavez added.

Chavez spent 13 years serving as a sector chief saying the experience in different areas has given her insight into what has to be done.

“I’ve learned a thing or two I take a little bit from the previous assignment that I’ve learned or picked up and I implement at the new assignment here,” Chavez said.

Chavez hopes her dedication and commitment brings inspiration to all women in uniform.

“To you ladies out there that are still in believing that are still working to achieve that dream. Go for it because you can achieve anything. Anything you set your mind to” Chavez said.