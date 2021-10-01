‘The revenue that the downtown area brings is vital’: Harlingen’s Jackson Street Market Days expands

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Shopping local and supporting entrepreneurs is vital to a city’s growth, which is why the city of Harlingen is expanding its Jackson Street Market Days.

Alexis Alaniz, the Downtown Director for the city of Harlingen says the area has received a lot of support through the downtown shops and their monthly Jackson Street Market Days event.

According to Alaniz, the Jackson Street Market Days received high demand and interest from the community, leading them to expand the market to additional vendors and areas.

“We’re super excited to expand it and we are going to be adding up to 80 additional vendors. The Market Days expansion is going to expand to West Van Buren and Centennial Park. Centennial Park will be our food trucks vendors, more of our informational booths, and at West Van Buren we are going to have vendors from boutiques to plants to antiques to home décor,” said Alaniz.

She explained that the Market Days event brings visitors from the community and from across the Valley.

Alaniz said this helps because people will shop at the downtown businesses and helps them become familiar with what the city has to offer. In this way, the market gives aspiring entrepreneurs a boost to startup a business, according to Alaniz.

The President and CEO of the Greater Chamber of Harlingen, Javier De Leon, said one of his goals in his role is to attract traffic to the city and specifically to the downtown area.

He explained that the downtown area is the history of Harlingen and said it needs to be preserved by shopping and investing in downtown.

De Leon said the revenue from downtown is important to the city’s budget and economic growth.

“The revenue that the downtown area brings is vital to the city of Harlingen. It brings businesses, it brings jobs, it brings opportunity, it brings visitors from all over the place coming in,” said De Leon.

He said the Greater Chamber of Harlingen, City of Harlingen, and Harlingen Economic Development Corporation work closely together to ensure the city is thriving.

For more information on Downtown Harlingen and the Greater Chamber of Harlingen, you can visit their websites.