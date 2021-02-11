The Pharr Riots: 50 years later receive historical marker

Credit: KVEO

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Pharr unveiled a historical marker last weekend commemorating the Pharr riots that took place 50 years ago.

This marker is placed in front of the Ramos Hairstyling Center where an innocent bystander was killed by a Pharr police officer.

The reason this historical marker exists is that a regular Pharr resident was curious about the history, and made it his mission to make sure the Mexican-American civil rights movement were remembered.

“It used to say, rest in power A.L.F, and I had no clue who A.L.F was, why he was resting in power, and what happened here,” said Thomas Garcia, founder of the College Scholarship Leadership Access Program.

He started digging when he uncovered the segregated history of the Rio Grande Valley.

“I realized we needed more than a bench, so applied to the state historical commission in 2017 for a historical marker,” said Garcia.

It took Garcia four years to get the marker approved by the state and county with the help of many community members along the way.

To me being Chicano means being critically conscious of the history of discrimination our people went through. Thomas Roy Garcia

He learned that this barbershop was owned by Estanislado Ramos, one of the only Hispanic business owners in Pharr at the time.

“He was always trying to get the Hispanic people aware of the economic and social injustice happening in the valley especially in Pharr,” said Stanley Ramos, the son of Estanislado Ramos.

On that day there were hundreds of rioters gathered at the police department, but six blocks down where the barbershop is, a Pharr police officer was positioned across the street aiming to kill Ramos’s father through the window.

“He missed, he hit the rain gutter of my dad’s barbershop, that ricocheted off the brick and struck Mr. Flores in the head,” said Ramos.

The Ramos barber shop was also the meeting place La Raza Unida, a Chicano-civil-rights group.

This tragic event led to the first-ever Mexican American mayor in the valley to be elected in Pharr.

Pharr city commissioner, place four, Daniel Chavez says this historical marker was an important moment for his role as a city official.

“This is a big reminder and a learning lesson that we have improved and we all have equal rights,” said Chavez.

Ramos and Garcia say this is a defining moment for Chicano history, but Ramos says if his dad was here now…he would be proud

“I’ve never forgotten—I’ve never forgotten…Of course, my dad was my hero, and growing up he instilled in me the values to be proud to be American first and then proud to be of Mexican descent,” said Ramos.