MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The well-known Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has made it’s way to McAllen.

On Saturday, the 27-foot-long hotdog was in the parking lot of two Valley HEBs.

Wienermobile (Photo by: Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral)

The Wienermobile is being driven by Sizzlin’ Shelby and her dog Queso Dog Keila. The pair travel from coast-to-coast and meet new people in different cites almost every week.

The Wienermobile made two stops in the Valley – one in Mission and one McAllen.