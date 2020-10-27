countdown
The much advertised strong cold front is finally here!

by: Jim Danner

Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, TX (KVEO) — The much advertised strong cold front (by valley standards) has made it through the Rio Grande Valley this morning. Behind the front, temperatures have been falling, and many areas will stay in the 50s and 60s this afternoon with a brisk north wind. Only isolated patches of light rain is expected.

Cloud cover should also stick around today and that will help to keep cooler temperatures around for this afternoon. Gradual clearing skies will begin from west to east later today and overnight setting us up for a beautiful week ahead with plenty of sunshine and below normal temperatures in the mornings and afternoons.

Another reinforcing shot of cool and dry air will move in for Friday and this weekend looks fantastic with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

