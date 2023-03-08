MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation announced the construction of The Human Bean in McAllen.

This is the second The Human Bean location in the Rio Grande Valley with the first being in Brownsville.

The coffee chain is set to begin construction in McAllen later this month at 1124 E. Nolana Ave. Construction will include new and existing pavement and a 700-square-foot building.

Menu items at The Human Bean include a variety of coffee blends ranging from Sorano, Trieste, Teramo and more. House specialty drinks consist of Snowy Mocha, Chocolate Macadamia Nut Breve, Irish creme Breve, Salted Caramel and more.

According to the company website, The Human Bean is originally from southern Oregon and has quickly established a reputation for having friendly and experienced baristas and offering the highest quality ingredients.

The drive-thru coffee shop is expected be completed in September.