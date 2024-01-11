HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Jarmain Walton is the owner and operator of Glizzey’s Food Hut in Harlingen.

Glizzey’s Food Hut is a small, Black, and veteran-owned business that specializes in hot dogs and has been featured in several publications and news stations.

In addition, Glizzey’s also has a diverse vegan menu.

Glizzey’s Food Hut is located at 3131 Wilson Rd. next to the Harlingen Sports Complex.

