‘The Grinch’ arrested, charged with attempt to steal Christmas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police have arrested ‘The Grinch’ after a failed attempt to steal Christmas.

The Brownsville Police Department continued their holiday fun with a satisfying end to their mission to stop the Grinch.

The Christmas Enforcement Task Force Unit responded to the Brownsville Sports Park on Wednesday morning after receiving a tip from a citizen that the Grinch was spotted in the area. Upon arrival, officers noticed the Grinch walking towards the soccer field.

Officers approached the Grinch and took him into custody. Officers were able to recover several toys during the apprehension.

The Grinch was transported to Brownsville City Jail, and was arraigned by the Christmas Enforcement Judge.

The Grinch was arraigned on the following charges:

Attempting to steal Christmas (Bond: One million candy canes)

He will remain in jail until his bond has been paid, the post states.