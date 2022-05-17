HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – In April, Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed the U.S. was out of the pandemic phase but said caution was still needed. Now local health experts say the possibility of getting the virus is not impossible and are urging the public to be safe.

For the past two years, the pandemic has drastically affected everyone’s life. Last week the White House marked one million covid deaths in America. Physician Advisor with Valley Baptist, Dr. Christopher Romero says how we’ve made our way out of the worst but the virus isn’t going away any time soon.

“We are currently at a low level of covid 19 infection and spread according to the CDC.” However, Dr. Romero goes on to say,” some organizations have predicted models of what they see the infection spread will look like in the community. Some of these models are forecasting a small spike during this month in May and June and then it is going back down and then another significant wave in the Winter.”

Romero along with Dr. Sohail Rao with DHR Health agrees that due to multiple vaccines people are able to fight covid.

“More and more data are coming out that suggest that perhaps we will be needing these vaccinations on a yearly or a bi-annual bias,” said Dr. Rao.

Although a lot of people in the community are vaccinated the virus will still remain a threat in the future.

“Those who are not vaccinated, those who are immunocompromised, or those who have other commonalities are the ones who are going to be more vulnerable,” said Dr. Rao.

Dr. Romero says if someone does become infected with COVID-19 they shouldn’t ignore it.

“Truly speaking with their health care provider, Now we have treatment options that are available at a lot of pharmacies in our area that are proven to keep people out of the hospital,” said Dr. Romero.

Both doctors say they don’t believe covid 19 cases and mortality rates will be as high as they were at the beginning of the pandemic. However, they both agree the greatest way to make that true is for everyone to get vaccinated.