HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you enjoy looking at the moon and the stars, tonight is a great night for you.

More accurately overnight and early tomorrow morning.

The Valley will get to enjoy a total eclipse of the moon during the morning hours.

The eclipse will start at 2 a.m., after midnight, and peak at 5 a.m. before sunrise.

A lunar eclipse happens when the earth gets between the sun and the moon casting the earth’s shadow on our sole satellite.

The shadow, in this case, will look a dark reddish color. Some call it a blood moon due to it’s crimson hue.

The only problem comes with the forecast for partly cloudy skies but with a bit of luck anyone should be able to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon.

The next (total) lunar eclipse won’t happen until March 2025.