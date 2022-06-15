PROGRESO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The city of Progreso is being sued by a resident on claims of an unlawful arrest.

The Texas Civil Rights Project (TCRP) is representing Socrates Shawn in a lawsuit against the city of Progreso, chief of police Cesar Solis, and arresting officer Ernesto Lozano.

Credit: Iris Karami KVEO; Bensten Tower McAllen

Credit: Iris Karami KVEO; Ricky Garza TCRP Staff Attorney

Shawn was arrested by Lozano two years ago for breaking the stay at home curfew issued by Hidalgo County set at 11pm. However, according to a federal judge, Shawn was arrested at 9 p.m. two hours before curfew.

“He was stopped arrested and put in the jail his car was taken away he was fined the maximum amount of money over a thousand dollars under the law all for something that shouldn’t have happened,” said Ricky Garza, a staff attorney at TCRP and one of the representing attorneys for Shawn.

Garza said the TCRP pulled data that reflects Progreso issuing the most citations for stay at home orders during the peak of the pandemic.

“Now what we saw in cities like Progreso is that they really used the pandemic as an excuse to create a policy to arrest as many people as possible,” said Garza. “From what we’ve seen from the data, Progreso has abused it the most that we know.”

According to the legal complaint, TCRP reported Progreso issued 10 times as many citations as the city of Pharr, and 2,000 times the amount of citations compared to Austin or San Antonio.

Garza said the city of Progreso along with others are still enforcing COVID-era policies with the goal of profiting from policing.

Garza along with representing attorney Erin Thorn from TCRP are looking to successfully sue and end these policies to protect residents’ civil rights.

“Socrates filed a lawsuit against the city and against the police officer who stopped him so that this policy can be canceled and so that all the people impacted by this could have these charges reversed,” said Garza.

ValleyCentral reached out to the city of Progreso’s city of Progreso for a statement, but we did not receive a response.