The City of Mission signs alliance with Mazatlán, becoming sister-cities

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The City of Mission signed an alliance with the city of Mazatlán, Sinaloa in Mexico— the first step in becoming sister cities.

Mission Mayor Dr. Armando O’caña, went to Sinaloa last week to begin planning for new industry brought through this alliance.

For O’caña, economic growth for Mission means capitalizing on railways, which was discussed in Mazatlán.

“From Mazatlán, through Monterrey, through Mission, all the way up the state of Texas, all the way to Chicago, all the way to Canada—moving it up to Winnipeg, Canada,” said O’caña.

Originally planned to cross through Laredo, O’caña saw an opportunity for Mission to grow.

“The City of Mission is in the process of doing a Mission-Madero-Reynosa-multi-moto international bridge that has rail component—we wanted to make that connection,” said O’caña.

O’caña said that according to a study led by the city, Mission is the middle point to major ports for trade between the Brownsville and Laredo trade route. Brownsville and Laredo are both 100 miles away from Mission.

The mayor explained that Mission has planned warehouse space and industrial parks for possible shipments that may pass through. The opportunity does not stop at trade, a high-speed passenger rail was also discussed.

It would start in Dallas, passing through Houston, and eventually connect to Mission, Monterrey, and end in Mazatlán—and O’caña still plans for more.

“We are working with the city of McAllen right now about a direct flight from the Mcallen airport to Mazatlán,” O’caña said.

O’caña said that a delegation from Mazatlan is expected to visit the Rio Grande Valley in September to finish signing the alliance and officiate the new relationship.