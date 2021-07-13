The city of McAllen to spray for mosquitos, tips on mosquito control

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO ) — The City of McAllen Environmental Health and Code Enforcement Department will begin spraying areas of McAllen Tuesday night as mosquito population increases.

Mosquito spraying will start at the far north and south ends of the city simultaneously and should be ending Wednesday morning.

The team of seven mosquito fogger/sprayers will be working their way to the center of town and should be done in approximately two to three days, according to a press release from the City of McAllen.

The city additionally shared tips on the proper use of insect repellent, they are listed below.

Use mosquito repellent with DEET / wear protective clothing during dawn and dusk outdoor activities.

Apply repellents only to exposed skin or clothing—never put it on under clothing. Use just enough to cover and only for as long as needed; heavy doses don’t work better.

Don’t apply mosquito repellents over cuts, wounds, or irritated skin or immediately after shaving.

When applying to face, spray first on hands, then rub in, avoiding eyes and mouth, and using sparingly around ears.

Don’t let young children apply. Instead, put it on own hands, then rub it on. Limit use on children’s hands, because they often put their hands in their eyes and mouths.

Don’t use near food, and wash hands after application and before eating or drinking.

At the end of the day, wash treated skin with soap and water, and wash treated clothing in a separate wash before wearing again.

The city encourages residents to follow the tips listed below to aid in mosquito control.

Empty or get rid of cans, buckets, old tires, pots, plant saucers and other container that hold still water.

Keep gutters clear of debris and standing water.

Remove standing water around structures and flat roofs.

Change water in pets dishes daily.

Rinse and scrub vases and other indoor water containers weekly.

Change water in wading pools and bird baths several times a week.

Maintain backyard pools or hot tubs.

Cover trash containers.

Screen rain barrels and openings to water tanks or cisterns.

To report mosquito complaints individuals can call McAllens Customer Service Call Center directly by calling 3-1-1 or 681-3111, hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

An alternate number is available to the public, a McAllen Code Officer is available 24 hours a day at 681-1900.