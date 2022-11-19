BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville kicks off the Holiday Season with the annual Holiday Village at Dean Porter Park.

According to the release, the event starts at 6 p.m. and the lighting of the village starts at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, at Dean Porter Park Drive.

The village is set throughout the park with several holiday houses representing popular locations from Brownsville.

The event at 6 p.m. will consists of vendors, music, food, door prizes and a performance of the Yturria Elementary School Choir. As well as the countdown for the first lighting of the season that starts at 7 p.m., according to release.

The event continues in December, when there will be free Santa Claus photos every Friday and Saturday night before Christmas.

The village is free and will be open from Nov. 21 through Jan. 1, 2023.