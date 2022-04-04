EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It’s that time of year again! The city of Edinburg announces the annual Edinburg Out of This World UFO Conference & Festival.

This year’s guest panel for 2022 includes Christopher O’Brien, Ken Gerhard, Noe Torres, and Daniel Alan Jones. The three-day festival, April 7 through 9, will include conferences by celebrity UFO speakers from shows like Ancient Aliens and The Vortex.

The festival will be full of activities such as a planetarium, tin foil hat station, vendors, autopsy room, costume contests, and an “Out of this world” laser light show. The festival will also include footage of UFO sightings in the Rio Grande Valley.

The family-friendly festival will take place at the city of Edinburg City Hall courtyard on April 8 starting at 6 p.m. The festival is free and open to the entire Rio Grande Valley.

Conference tickets are being sold at the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library and online. Tickets to the conference start at $20 but will increase in price as the conference approaches.

For more information contact the Sekula Memorial Library at 956-383-6246.