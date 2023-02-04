MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 13th annual National Car Fest began on Friday and will continue through Sunday, Feb. 5.

13th Annual McAllen Car Fest (Photo By: Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral)

The car fest will feature over 200 vehicles that represent over 96 different categories such as classics, rare muscle cars, imports, concept cars, hot rods, race cars and among others.

Activities such as Lego Racing Derby, Greenpower USA Racing and R/C Drag Racing will take place throughout the festival.

According to a release from The McAllen Car Fest, throughout 13 years the fest has raised over $100,000 for non-profit organization such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Capable kids.

Tickets are still on sale at ticketmaster.com or at the McAllen Convention Center box office. Children 12 and under enter for free.

Tickets for students ages 13 through 18, seniors over 60, and military/first responders with a valid ID are $12 and adult entry tickets are on sale for $15.

For more information on the McAllen Car Fest, visit www.mcallencarfest.com or call (956) 681-3800.