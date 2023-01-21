MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 10th annual McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run began early Saturday morning.

The marathon was sponsored by L&F Distributors, Michelob Ultra, H-E-B, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and the McAllen International Airport.

Contestants from all over the Rio Grande Valley and parts of Mexico were up and going since in the early hours of Saturday, ready for the race to start at 7 a.m.

The full, half and relay marathon started at 7 a.m., followed by the 5K and 10K at 7:10 a.m. and lastly ending with the kids final mile at 10 a.m.

Participants were seen warming up at the McAllen Convention Center, eager for the marathon to begin.

Victory lap! Photo by: Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral

The City of McAllen Mayor, Javier Villalobos, was seen participating at the marathon alongside his daughter.