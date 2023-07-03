BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the local sale of illegal vape pens increasing, law enforcement and doctors are worried about the community.

After several states legalized the recreational sale of marijuana, other states are being flooded with THC products like vape pens.

THC oil pens or vape pens vaporize the THC contained in the pen instead of burning it., making them popular amongst teens and children.

Martin Sandoval with the Brownsville Police Department says the pens are making their way into schools.

“We’re seeing them in middle schools, we’ve even seen them in elementary,” Sandoval said.

Knowing the difference between a nicotine pen and a THC pen can help prevent their spread.

Sandoval shared how to differentiate nicotine and THC pens.

“With THC when you actually look at the liquid, the liquid is very yellow, it’s a very yellowish dark yellowish liquid. When you start flipping it around, back and forth you’ll see the liquid rise and fall, well its very slow so it very thick,” Sandoval said.

Dr. Felipe Gutierrez with DHR Health shared the lasting repercussions with using these products.

“We’ve been seeing something called vaping-associated lung injury. and it has been associated with the THC pens,” Gutierrez said. “THC pens use THC oil and that oil, whenever it’s vaporized and inhaled, causes an inflammatory process in the lungs and it can lead to a pretty bad infection and an inflammatory process within the lungs.”