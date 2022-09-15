BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man accused of threatening a woman with a machete was arrested Monday.

At about 8:53 a.m. Monday, Jaime Rodriguez used a machete to threaten a woman who he has been allegedly stealing from.

According to police, the victim confronted Rodriguez about the stolen items from her residence. Police say Rodriguez was selling the woman’s items and using the money to buy drugs.

The suspect became upset and began to push the victim before grabbing a machete and telling her, “That’s it.”

Rodriguez was charged with aggravated assault f/v with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. His bond is set at $30,000.