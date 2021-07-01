Thank me gator: Local wildlife refuge reminds public why swimming isn’t allowed in Laguna Atascosa

Video credit: Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge via Facebook.

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (KVEO) — The Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge shared a video of an American alligator having a “Lagunastic” day.

In the video, the ‘gator is seen cooling down in the Laguna Atascosa water, something that people aren’t allowed to do.

The American alligator can live up to 50 years in the wild, and has a bite force of 2,980 psi, according to LANWS.

Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge reminded the public that swimming is not an authorized activity at the refuge.

However, visitors can enjoy a Wildlife Drive hike or bike ride, bird-watching, and seasonal hunting and fishing.

It is important to visit their website to find out which locations allow fishing and hunting.