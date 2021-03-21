Thai restaurant owner, farmers market vendor lost papaya in freeze, struggling to replant

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Harlingen’s Stone Court Cafe has been in business for 29 years in the Rio Grande Valley.

“We have repeat clientele, so that’s why I’ve still survived,” Co-owner Sopa Ely said.

Ely grows much of the produce featured in the Thai cuisine.

“I have all my herbs and spices —lemongrass, calumba, mint, basil,” she said.

Ely also sells at the local farmer’s market. but these days, she has less to sell due to February’s freeze killing much of her garden.

“This is a surprise,” she said. “We had cold, but not this cold here. I didn’t really protect anything.

“Even my lemongrass died all the way to the ground. Every tree — mango, papaya — anything. Unless there’s a miracle and it comes back, but the papaya is no.”

Now some of her popular items – like the papaya salad and mango sticky rice — are off the menu.

“That’s it,” she said. “We’re done for this year.”

She’s hopeful for conditions to improve so she can replant to be able to offer papaya again by next year, but the drought and recent cold fronts have kept her from doing so.

“If the weather is right, no flood – they don’t like a lot of water — if there a light warm climate, it’s going to do well,” she said. “I’m ready to put my little two (trees) in the ground sometime this week. I’m just waiting until it’s safe.”

Her plan is to wait until the end of the month, and if it doesn’t work out, she’ll have to try for 2022. Despite an overall difficult year, she has confidence everything will turn out fine.