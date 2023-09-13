RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Leaders with the Texas Water Development Board visited the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday to assist with water and drainage improvements.

“The water concerns of this area are real, the flood concerns of this area are real, and the Texas Water Development Board has committed millions of dollars to water projects throughout the Rio Grande Valley,” TWDB Chairwoman Brooke Paup said.

At the Southmost Regional Water Authority Desalination Plant, leaders with the Texas Water Development Board traveled from Austin to get a firsthand look on how funding efforts can help tackle water issues in the Valley.

“If you don’t have water, your community won’t grow, your agricultural crops won’t grow and your population will cease and you need it all,” Paup said.

Leaders with the Brownsville Public Utility Board (BPUB) say one of the essential goals is to educate these Austin leaders about one of the biggest challenges faced in the Valley.

“We’re seeking any help we can right now. This plant on any given day provides about 25 percent of the water to the City of Brownsville,” Joseph Hollmann, President of the Southmost Regional Water Authority said. “Anything we can do to improve upon those numbers will help alleviate the effect of the drought.”

“In the Valley, we have the extreme having the water droughts, but we also have floods with just three inches of rain,” Janie Lopez, Texas Representative for District 37 said.

Lopez says her office along with Paup, is working on the legislative level with artificial drainage and cost. She says this is a big priority because the Valley continues to grow.

“We can’t live without water, right? And if we don’t have water we can’t survive,” Lopez said.

BPUB administrators say they are looking to expand the Southmost Regional Water Authority Plant in the future without raising rates.

“What we’re trying to do is maintain cost low, to maximize our various different operational cost for the Southmost Regional Water Authority,” Marilyn Gilbert General Manager and BPUB CEO said.

Another meeting is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, September 14 at Harlingen City Hall.

Leaders say the community is invited to attend.