COVID-19 RGV Information

Cameron County Reaction

Hidalgo County Reaction

Starr County Reaction

Texas Water Development Board awards HCDD No. 1 over $30 million

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Source: Hidalgo County Facebook.

WESLACO, Texas — The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) announced they approved a request from Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 (Hidalgo County) for $32,670,000 in financial assistance.

The funds consist of $22,869,000 in financing and $9,801,000 in grant from the Flood Infrastructure Fund for acquisition and construction of a flood improvement project, said the news release.

Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1’s project was scored and prioritized by the TWDB in its meeting on September 17, 2020. The action taken today formally awards the funding to the District.

The county said the proposed project is located between Mile 9 North, Mile 15 North, FM 88, and the IBWC floodway, an area containing approximately 18,600 acres, just north of the cities of Weslaco and Mercedes.

The project has been divided into four segments that interconnect and drain into the two outfalls that drain into the IBWC floodway.

“On behalf of our community, we want to also thank Hidalgo County Commissioners Court, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, our state legislative delegation, and our team members who worked and supported our efforts to secure this funding,” said Hidalgo County Commissioner David Fuentes.

The county said the project’s planning phase is anticipated to end in August 2021, with the design phase commencing in November 2021.

Expected construction is scheduled to begin in June 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday