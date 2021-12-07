Texas Veterans War Memorial holds Pearl Harbor remembrance

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — December 7th, 2021 marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. People gathered in McAllen Tuesday morning to hold a ceremony commemorating the attack.

Speaking to a small crowd at the Texas veterans war memorial, Hidalgo County judge Richard Cortez talked about the lives lost at Pearl Harbor and the sacrifices of soldiers during the war to protect freedom.

“As President Roosevelt also said: ‘With the unbounding determination of the people, we will gain an undoubted triumph. So help us, God’,” Cortez added.

It was the determination of WWII veteran Colonel Frank Plummer that caused the memorial park to be completed. Nearly 30 years after the idea first came to him.

Plummer started the project to construct the park in 1988. Work was completed in 2013.

160 granite panels sit in the park displaying information about various wars in the country’s history. Plummer wanted a space to honor those who paid the ultimate price in defending freedom.

“We had the land, we had the blessing of the city – they stood behind us all the way – and the people of the Rio Grande Valley. This is a Rio Grande Valley project,” Plummer said.

He also wanted to share those sacrifices with future generations. Plummer said that the area “is built in the concept of a teaching school for kids” so they can learn history in a more engaging way than just reading it in a textbook.

On a day that will forever live in infamy, McAllen has a place to reflect on the sacrifices of those who came before us.

“This is really, truly, a place of honor,” said Cortez. “I walk around here and you just feel, you just feel good being here and honoring all those people that served our country.”