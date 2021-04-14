Texas veterans to get $1,400 payments from American Rescue Plan

In this April 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. The US government has distributed about 130 million economic impact payments to taxpayers in less than 30 days. The IRS anticipates sending more than 150 million payments as part of a massive coronavirus rescue package. The distribution has had some hiccups, including an overwhelmed website, payments to deceased taxpayers and money sent to inactive accounts. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

MCALLEN, Texas — On Wednesday Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced that many Texans who received Veterans’ benefits could expect Economic Impact Payments of up to $1,400 to hit their bank accounts starting this week.

According to the congressman’s news release, the latest round of payments applies specifically to veterans and their beneficiaries who receive Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefit payments and who don’t normally file a tax return.

Most payments will be automatically deposited into bank accounts or loaded onto the Direct Express cards where veterans receive their benefits. Those waiting on paper checks or debit cards through the mail should expect to receive their payments over the next several days, said the news release.

In most cases, these payments are automatic and no action is necessary to receive them. Many Texans have already received their payments. In total, 88 percent of Texas adults are expected to receive Economic Impact Payments of up to $1,400 per person through the American Rescue Plan that Congressman Gonzalez helped to pass.

To find the status of your payment click here.