HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) launched a statewide program called Texas Utility Help, to help low-income homeowners and renters with their energy and water bills.

According to Texas Electricity Ratings, during the summer, the average electricity bill in Texas ranges about $154 per month.

As prices continue to skyrocket in Texas, TDHCA Executive Director Bobby Wilkinson said this is a perfect time to give back.

“We have about $50 million right now and so, for a family, they can get all their past due energy bills paid electric, gas, and then about $2,400 for future payments, for water, all their past-due water, and about $600 for future payments,” said Wilkinson.

According to Wilkinson, the amount of help varies depending on the size of your family.

“So it’s means-tested, so there are income limits, it’s 150 percent of the federal poverty level, for a family of two, that’s $27,000. For a family of four, it’s $41,000 and then it goes up from there, depending on your family, the size of your family,” said Wilkinson.

To qualify, at least one occupant must be a U.S. citizen or a qualified immigrant. Applicants also must be at or below the federal poverty level guidelines.

All interested applicants must apply online through the Texas Utility Help website. If interested in applying click here.

For more information and questions, the call center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and can be reached toll-free at 855-566-2057.

Wilkinson said help is available in multiple languages.