AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As of Friday, Nov. 4, the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs Texas Utility Help program is accepting new online applications for energy bill assistance.

Qualified homeowners and renters can get help with total past-due utility payments for electricity, natural gas and propane. Those who qualify can also receive up to $2,400 in prospective payments.

Applicants must meet the following criteria to qualify:

Must have a household income at or below 150% of Federal Poverty Income Guidelines.

At least one occupant in the household must be a United States citizen or a Qualified Alien.

Funding for the program comes from the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and federal Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).

“Extreme heat during the summer months hit people especially hard this year, which was evidenced by the overwhelming initial interest in this program,” Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA Executive Director. “We are glad we can open up energy assistance again and help even more people.”

While funds are limited, TDHCA is committed to helping as many households as possible gain a sense of stability and security for these basic needs, a release stated.

The reopening comes after the program was launched in July and had to be closed a week later due to high demand.

Applicants can also request assistance with their water and wastewater bills within the same application. Those who qualify can get help paying total past due and current water and wastewater bills up to $600.

Priority for water and wastewater assistance is given to those who have been disconnected or are at risk of being disconnected. Approved utility payments are issued directly to the utility company on behalf of the applicant, the release stated.

Texas Utility Help has distributed more than $15 million and assisted more than 7,400 households, according to the release.