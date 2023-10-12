HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The voting engagement and outreach coalition known as Texas Turnout will host VOTE FEST 2023 to help increase youth voter turnout in the Rio Grande Valley.

At the event, there will be voter registration, free food, carnival rides, giveaways, a pop-up market, a community resource fair, and music & entertainment.

The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at H-E-B Park located at 1616 S. Raul Longoria Rd. in Edinburg.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.