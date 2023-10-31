EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg has announced it will receive $675,612 in funding from the $345 million recently allocated by the Texas Transportation Commission.

The city’s news release said the money was made available through the Texas Department of Transportation – 2023 Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program for pedestrian and bicycle projects across Texas.

The amount awarded to the city of Edinburg will be directed toward the Freddy Gonzalez Drive and Closner Boulevard Intersection Improvements Project, according to the release.

The project’s goal is to enhance the safety and accessibility of the Freddy Gonzalez Drive and Closner Boulevard intersection, to benefit pedestrians and cyclists in the community.

The improvements include the installation of ADA ramps and pedestrian signals, ensuring safer and more convenient crossings for all.

Highlights of the project:

Sidewalk Upgrades: The project will address gaps in the existing 8-foot-wide sidewalk along Freddy Gonzalez Drive, extending from Closner Boulevard to 9th Street Avenue. This enhancement will promote walkability and encourage active transportation in the city.

Streetlight Modernization: All streetlights at the intersection of Freddy Gonzalez Drive and Closner Boulevard will be upgraded, providing better visibility and safety for both pedestrians and motorists.

Lane Expansion: The concrete island at the intersection will be adjusted to accommodate an additional lane on Freddy Gonzalez Drive, enhancing traffic flow and improving pedestrian access. This expansion will result in a total of four lanes for eastbound traffic.

Freddy Gonzalez Proposed Trail: The project aligns with the development of the Freddy Gonzalez proposed trail, further enhancing pedestrian and cyclist connectivity.

“This funding is a significant step towards making our city more pedestrian and cyclist-friendly,” said Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr.

This project aligns with Edinburg’s vision of creating a safer, more sustainable, and accessible community for all, according to the city.