HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation’s five-member governing body on Wednesday approved the 2024 Uniform Transportation Program (UTP), which schedules a $100 billion for transportation projects over the next 10 years.

A news release from the Texas House of Representatives said it includes about $3.6 billion to be allocated to the Pharr TxDOT District which consists of Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr, Willacy, Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, and Kenedy Counties.

The 2024 UTP earmarks $150 million to support the construction of the International Bridge Trade Corridor (IBTC) project in Hidalgo County, said the release.

The IBTC project is a proposed non-tolled, four-lane divided roadway that would provide direct interstate access for several international ports of entry and expedite the movement of goods and freight through the border region.

The project is an important component of the long-term infrastructure plan for the Rio Grande Valley, and it will serve a critical role in diverting commercial truck traffic from local neighborhoods onto the state highway system.

Chairman Terry Canales provided the following statement:

“This funding is proof that our state’s leaders recognize the economic significance of the RGV to the entire state of Texas, and the overall level of South Texas funding in this UTP reflects our region’s growing importance.”

State law requires TxDOT to create a statewide infrastructure program each year to forecast transportation infrastructure developments across Texas.

This program is viewable on the TxDOT website.