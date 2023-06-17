GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 2-year-old died after an arcade machine fell on him at a beach house, authorities said.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to an unresponsive child at the 2200 block of Snapper Street in Crystal Beach, a news release from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office stated.

According to the release, the child’s family was renting a beach house for a vacation when the 2-year-old boy climbed onto an arcade machine in one of the rooms and it fell on him.

The sheriff’s office stated that the child’s grandmother was in the room, and approached the toddler when she saw what was happening but was unable to get to him in time.

The child was life-flighted to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston where he was pronounced dead.

“Sheriff’s Office detectives have determined this incident to be accidental,” the release stated.