AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Students in grades K-6 across Texas are invited to participate in the 27th Annual Treasures of the Texas Coast Children’s Art Contest for a chance to win a cruise and statewide recognition.

All Texas students, public, private and homeschooled can participate in the art contest facilitated through the Texas General Land’s Office Adopt-A-Beach program.

This year’s contest theme, ‘Treasures of the Texas Coast,’ should depict why the Texas coast is important or special to the student.

The grand prize winner for the contest will receive one six to eight night Caribbean cruise for two from Royal Caribbean International, two day passes to Six Flags Over Texas or Hurricane Harbor Arlington and a copy of the book ‘The Big Beach Cleanup’ by Charlotte Offsay.

The grand prize winner’s teacher will also receive one six to eight night Caribbean cruise for two from Royal Caribbean and prizes from Texas Adopt-A-Beach.

Parents and participants can visit the Texas Adopt-A-Beach website for the art contest entry form.

All entries must be postmarked by Wednesday, March 1 and mailed to the Texas General Land Office.