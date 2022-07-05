HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Texas Education Agency released its latest report on STAAR Test scores across the state this past school year.

According to the TEA, 40% of students in 3-8 grades met grade level and more than 50% of students met grade level in math. TEA says this year’s scores have shown improvement compared to last year.

But despite these scores, Texas State Teachers Association President Olvidia Molina tells ValleyCentral that these tests should be used to measure a student’s academic success.

“I’m not skeptical about what our educators or our teachers and everybody who supported them in the school buildings have done for our students,” Molina said “ What I am a little bit taken aback at is that we are trying to make it seem like everything is okay because out scores are up, that is not how we look at our kids. We know that our students, some of them don’t do well in tests so we have for the longest time said that the STAAR Test and standardized testing our students is not the way to educate them.”

Right now, students across the state are required to take at pass the STAAR Test in order to move on to the next grade level.

Testing was canceled during the 2020 school year because of the pandemic. But despite the improvement made in this year’s scores compared to last year, Molina says it does not represent the school districts that don’t have many resources.

“Our kids are not standardized, our communities are not standardized, and they are not getting the same support systems,” Molina said. “Definitely we are not starting off on the same foot and we can’t expect them to all be getting the same support, to be getting the same results, and that is what we need to focus on what is it that our community needs.”

But as teachers were able to get past the challenges of the pandemic and improve this year’s test scores, Molina says this now gives the state a chance to help teachers.

“We are fighting to ensure that our students have an education system where they don’t feel all of the pressure forming in one day or a couple of days depending on the tests that they are taking will erase all of the work that they have done the whole year,” Molina said.