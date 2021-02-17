Texas state taxes and fees payment due date delayed one week

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Comptroller’s Office is delaying the due date for state taxes and fees by one week amidst the ongoing winter weather crisis.

According to a release, the due date for state taxes and fees, originally on February 22, is being moved to March 1.

This extension is automatic and taxpayers do not need to submit any forms.

You can visit here for a list of affected taxes and fees.

“In coping with this unprecedented weather event and the resulting blackouts, we understand the difficulty Texas businesses may face in filing returns by the Feb. 22 due date,” Glenn Hegar, Texas Comptroller said. “Right now, we want business owners to focus on their own safety and ensuring their families, friends, neighbors and loved ones get through this dangerous and challenging time.”