HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas State Alarms installs security cameras at the Salvation Army after several plants were stolen from the facility in April.

The company donated the cameras as a way to help the non-profit organization from having another similar incident occur again.

“It’s kind of sad that there’s an organization that they are doing everything they can to help the community and that they are still getting, you know robbed from,” said Shadrach Gutierrez owner of Texas State Alarm. “A couple of my technicians said hey man we should do something”

Gutierrez and his technicians installed several cameras throughout the facility pointing, to what officials call “problem areas”, to help secure the facility.