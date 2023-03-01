BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several law enforcement agencies came together to host a full-scale active attack drill at Texas Southmost College.

Any active attack on school grounds can affect many lives near the safety and security office at the Texas Southmost College in Brownsville.

Several law enforcement agencies are making sure they know how to respond.

“Whether they wear the green the blue the grey the red tie our objective is the same to provide a safe community for our children,” Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz said.

First responders say there were many things they were tested in this scenario including communication, operations, coordination, and command systems.

“And we all have different policies we all have different procedures we all have different mind sets but in this type of training it’s great to have it because it unifies us to act,” Capt. Daniel Gomez with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials also say this training is important so that way they can go back and assess and do things differently if they need to.

Nearby students and teachers who saw these daring efforts say they’re glad local officials are getting this training.

“That makes me feel safe, it makes me feel the school wants to take care of us,” Gina Silva, History Professor at Texas Southmost College said.

“It makes me feel secure and I’m glad that people here will know what to do in this circumstance,” student Genesis Gonzalez said.

Kazzandra Guerrero is enrolled in the police academy and plans to work for the Brownsville Police Department. She participated in this full scale exercise and saw first responders in action firsthand.

“It makes me feel safe because I can learn from them and they are the ones that are going to be training me, my future FTO’s so I can feel safe and I can take their advice and their knowledge,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero says this training brought a new perspective.

“I was scared I was like oh my, I heard the shots and they were pretty loud and it was a pretty small room but yeah it was a pretty scary situation I can’t really imagine what people really go through in real life,” Guerrero said.

“Hopefully, this will be the template for other colleges and universities around the nation so that they can prepare with all their partners,” Capt. Frank Lopez with Texas DPS said.