Texas Southmost College earns reaccreditation

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Texas Southmost College (TSC) has been awarded their 10-year reaccreditation. The college will now be reaffirmed until 2030.

Earning the accreditation means classes taken at TSC will be able to transfer to other colleges and universities. Because they are at the same rigorous standards as other institutions, which will help students during their transition.

Dr. Jesus Roberto Rodriguez, university president said, “This regional accreditation is required by the Department of Education in order for us to be able to receive federal funding which includes financial aid.”

TSC also offers dual enrollment credit at local high schools in Cameron and Willacy County. TSC will be celebrating its 95th anniversary next year as the first accredited community college in Texas.