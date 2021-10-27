Texas Southmost College celebrates 95th anniversary

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Southmost College (TSC) was established on August 6, 1926, as the first institution of higher education in the Rio Grande Valley.

TSC’s president, Dr. Jesús Roberto Rodriguez, said the school is rich in history and the oldest accredited community college in Texas and many changes have been made.

“In the 1940s, we got a new name, Texas Southmost College, and we got a new home, Fort Brown,” said Dr. Rodriguez.

He said in 2018 the college was designated the fastest-growing college in Texas due to the TSC board of trustees lowering tuition and fees, making it the most affordable institution of higher education in the RGV.

“We’ve been getting some great feedback from our students, our community, partners, staff because we’ve created an environment that is welcoming and provides a sense of belonging to all,” said Dr. Rodriguez.

He explained that the board of trustees has approved 23 million dollars in capital improvements for state-of-the-art workforce labs and active learning classrooms.

“We partner with the industry to develop programs that are one of a kind in the nation, to address the workforce needs and the educational needs of our communities,” he said.

Dr. Rodriguez said one of the school’s goals is to get students into high-paying jobs.

“Since the inception of Texas Southmost College we have, we are, and will continue to provide quality education at affordable prices.”

He said a 95th-anniversary celebration is scheduled this Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the TSC Performing Arts Center. The celebration will include food, mariachi music, a firework show and is open to the public. For more information visit the Texas Southmost College website.