Texas senators introduce bill requiring police to release bodycam footage in use of force situations

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — An Austin man’s death has inspired a bill introduced in the Texas Legislature that would force police departments to release bodycam footage in use of force situations.

This is just one of the ideas in place in House Bill 3654, named the Mike Ramos Act, which was introduced into the Texas State Senate on Thursday.

The bill is authored by state senators Senators Sarah Eckhardt (TX-14), Boris Miles (TX-13), and Royce West (TX-23).

If passed, this act would require police departments to release bodycam footage of officers involved in any use of force situation that could be used as evidence. The footage will be shown to the person on camera involved in the incident, any attorneys representing them, and the public. A public database will be ordered to be set up by departments for these incidents.

This piece of legislation hopes to close a loophole that restricts bodycam footage from being released if the incident does not result in a criminal conviction of the police officer.

Along with this, the bill would require de-escalation and use of force training for departments for police officers.

These passages of the bill are inspired by the death of Mike Ramos in April 2020 after Austin police shot him while he stood unarmed near his vehicle away from police who were attempting to detain him.

Bodycam footage of the incident was released in July 2020 and shows officers surrounding Ramos’s vehicle and demanding he walk towards them with his hands up.

WARNING: The video is graphic and contains profanity

Released bodycam footage of Mike Ramos’s shooting

Ramos hesitates in compliance before officers fired non-lethal bean bag rounds at him. He enters his car and attempts to escape before an officer fires three gunshots at him when the car stops. Ramos was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Austin Police Department stated that these shots were fired by officer Christopher Taylor, 29.

Taylor remained on leave from the department since the shooting and was taken into custody on Wednesday where he was charged with murder and given a $100,000 bond, which he posted and was released from.

The bill also calls on officers who are found to have committed certain violations to have their peace officer license suspended or revoked entirely in an effort to prevent cops with substandard records of being hired in other departments.

The list of detrimental conduct is:

Lack of competence in performing duties

Illegal drug use or addiction

Lack of truthfulness in court proceedings

Failure to follow directives of a supervising officer

Discriminatory conduct

A pattern of excessive use of force, abuse of official capacity, inappropriate relationships with persons in custody

The bill’s next step is to face a vote in the Texas House of Representatives before it can be later adopted into law.