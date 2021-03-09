COVID-19 RGV Information

Texas schools can provide free meals to students during the summer

by: Samantha Garza

Trays of food at a school cafeteria. (KOIN)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended its waiver to allow Texas schools to provide free meals during the summer.

“The pandemic has infiltrated so many aspects of our lives, including Texans’ basic needs like the ability to put food on the table,” Cornyn stated in a press release. “I’m grateful to the Biden Administration for extending this waiver so Texas children won’t have to go hungry this summer when the school year ends.”

The waiver avoids the National School Lunch Act requirement for schools to serve foods in a group setting. “Which will help curb the spread of coronavirus through social distancing and ensure students continue to receive much-needed meals,” was stated in the press release.

