Texas Roadhouse to reimburse tuition for some employees

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 announced its new tuition reimbursement program for team members interested in pursuing a college degree.

The reimbursement will be available to hourly employees that work 30 hours or more a week and qualifies for benefits.

Those eligible will receive $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university, as long as they maintain a C average.

“The company encourages ‘Roadies’ to love what they do today and prepare for tomorrow through extensive training and opportunities for advancement,” a spokesperson said in a release.

