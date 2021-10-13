Texas Roadhouse to reimburse tuition for some employees

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 announced its new tuition reimbursement program for team members interested in pursuing a college degree.
The reimbursement will be available to hourly employees that work 30 hours or more a week and qualifies for benefits.
Those eligible will receive $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university, as long as they maintain a C average.
“The company encourages ‘Roadies’ to love what they do today and prepare for tomorrow through extensive training and opportunities for advancement,” a spokesperson said in a release.
- Group of Democrats demand housing funds in social spending package
- DHS announces border reopening between US and Canada in November
- ‘Hiring Red, White & You!:’ Statewide veterans job fair to visit RGV
- ‘The building never stopped operating’: Navy veteran recalls 9/11 terrorist attack at the Pentagon
- Paralyzed Army Ranger’s new mission: provide adaptable bikes