HARLINGEN, Texas — Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid (TRLA) announced they are offering assistance with COVID-19 related issues.

In a press release the agency said questions relating to unemployment benefits, evictions and custody can be answered by clicking here.

TRLA urges the public to call 1-888-988-9996 to find out if you qualify for assistance. Calls can be made Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.