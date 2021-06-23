Texas Republican governor candidate Don Huffines shares campaign platform

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Former Texas senator Don Huffines is now running to be elected as the state’s governor.

In May, Huffines announced he would seek the Republican nomination for governor and attempt to defeat current governor Greg Abbott in the 2022 gubernatorial election.

Huffines spoke with KVEO on Wednesday and stated he feels Governor Abbott’s administration is not getting the job done.

“If the job was getting done, I wouldn’t have to do it,” said Huffines. “Texans are smart. They can see this is a failed administration.”

Huffines argues that Abbott is not being conservative enough and he aims to bring change to the office.

Huffines represented District 16 in the Texas Senate from 2015 to 2019.