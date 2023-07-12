HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley homeowners are keeping their eyes on the state capitol for possible property tax cuts.

What is in the $18-billion legislative package that could lower your taxes?

Texas State Representative Janie Lopez expects a vote Thursday in the Texas House to get property tax legislation through to Governor Greg Abbott.

In the Rio Grande Valley, there are people who want relief with their property taxes.

“Ever since we bought the house, every single year, they go up,” said Arnulfo Lerma, a Lyford resident.

”I think the politicians need to do something to give us relief,” added Edinburg resident Margie Rivera.

In Austin, legislators say relief is coming in the form of legislation to reduce those taxes.

“It will be a total of $12 billion to reduce school property tax for homeowners on the MNO taxes. So, instead of homeowners paying those taxes, the State of Texas will pay those taxes,” Janie Lopez, Texas Representative for District 37 said.

Valley property tax consultant of Property Tax Time Alan Atherton sat down with us to provide an explanation of what he feels will pass through Austin this week and then he sees passing in November.

“House Bill 1 is dealing with exemptions and putting appraisal caps to real property. House Bill 3 is actually doing more work towards franchise taxes, helping the small businesses and house joint resolution is the mechanism that is needed to change the Texas constitution, which will later in November, have to be brought to the voters,” Atherton explained.

So, what does all of that mean? What’s the bottom line?

“This should save, on average, about $1,000 to the taxpayers. Basically, reducing the school tax portion of their tax bill,” Atherton told us.

He says it could bring an average of $2,000 in savings toward taxpayers if they have a Homestead Exemption.

Voters must pass the plan in a constitutional election in November for it to take effect in the 2023 tax year.

Atherton wants residents to know they can learn more about qualifications for a homestead exemption by visiting a county appraisal district.

Rep. Lopez says the bottom line on how much taxes will be cut depends on the value of the home being taxed.