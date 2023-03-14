As old as our country is, new cities are still forming nationwide. But what’s the newest? (Getty)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Rent Relief Program is once again open and accepting new applications.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs declared it would relaunch the application portal for the program to distribute the remaining $96 million in funds.

The application portal opened early Tuesday morning and will close on March 28 at 11: 59 p.m. to help eligible households with rent and utility payments.

Those facing eviction should seek legal assistance, attend their eviction hearing and stay in communication with their landlord and the court.

First-time applicants may be eligible for up to 18 months of assistance for rent and utility bills. Returning applicants who have not received the maximum allowed 18 months of assistance for rent and/or utility bills can submit an Additional Funding Request via their existing online user account.

To apply online visit TexasRentRelief.com or call at (833) 989-7368.