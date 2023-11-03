RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is partnering with the Texas Regional Bank to launch a UTRGV Vaqueros debit card.

The branded debit card is available to all TRB customers with a checking account.

“Texas Regional Bank is committed to community growth and education,” Jason Leal, Chief Experience Officer at Texas Regional Bank said.

Current account holders interested in owning a UTRGV debit card can request one by visiting a local TRB branch.

“This exclusive UTRGV-branded debit card is more than a financial product; it’s a testament to the synergies between education and community development,” Leal said.

TRB has 32 statewide locations including 12 in the Rio Grande Valley.

The 12 TRB locations can be found in Brownsville, San Benito, Harlingen, Weslaco, Edinburg, McAllen and Mission.

“Having a UTRGV Vaqueros debit card sends a strong message that you care deeply about the Valley’s Division I team and our student-athletes who represent the Rio Grande Valley every day,” Chasse Conque UTRGV Vice President and Director of Athletics said.