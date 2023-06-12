In this file photo, authorities searched for an ‘escaped bobcat’ on the loose. ( Source: City of Penitas/Facebook)

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A bobcat found in a McAllen neighborhood was euthanized because officials say it was a danger to residents and their pets.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden put down the large bobcat on Saturday.

McAllen City Manager Roel Rodriguez said the bobcat was spotted in a central McAllen neighborhood when a resident saw birds suddenly fly away and then spotted the animal in one of his trees.

Rodriguez said attempts to capture the bobcat with a trap were unsuccessful.

“Upon inspection, the bobcat was unhealthy, severely malnourished, and had been declawed. The animal may have been a pet who someone released due to the inability to feed it,” Rodriguez said in a news release.

Other concerns included possibility of rabies and other diseases being carried by the bobcat.

Texas law requires an exotic pet permit from the city or county animal control department.

“Bobcats are not legal as pets without an Exotic Pet Permit, only provided to educators, zoos, research, animal sanctuaries, etc., in most states,” Rodriguez said.

Additionally, many states outlaw all felines with the exception of domesticated cats.