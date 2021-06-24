Texas politicians react to Vice-President Harris’ planned trip to the border

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Vice-President Kamala Harris was put in charge of the immigration situation on the U.S.-Mexico border in March. On June 25 she will be making her first trip to the border.

Harris will visit El Paso with Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Texas Senator John Cornyn said she is going to the wrong area.

“It’s not even fair to say she’s a day late and a dollar short. She’s nearly a hundred days late and a thousand miles short,” said Cornyn on the Senate floor.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had over 113,000 encounters with migrants in the El Paso sector, less than half of the Rio Grande Valley sector’s 271,000.

The Rio Grande Valley sector was the busiest sector along the U.S.-Mexico border since the migrant surge began in October, according to data from the CBP website.

CBP migrant encounters by region.

“The border patrol’s Rio Grande Valley sector is the epicenter of this human crisis. Between October and April, that’s where nearly half of all unaccompanied children were encountered,” said Cornyn.

Cornyn said as the person in charge of immigration, Vice-President Harris should go to the hardest hit area to get the full experience.

“By ignoring the Rio Grande Valley, the busiest border patrol sector along the U.S.-Texas-Mexico border, the Vice-President is shifting the focus away from the most serious problems from the crisis she has failed to solve,” said Cornyn.

Governor Greg Abbott agreed with Senator Cornyn that Vice-President Harris should be visiting areas that are harder hit, and that by not doing so she would fail in her mission to get the crisis under control.

Governor Abbott’s office confirmed he will visit the border on June 30 with former President Donald Trump to discuss border security.