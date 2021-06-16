Texas permitless carry bill signed by governor, law goes into effect in September

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Texans will soon be able to carry firearms without a permit across the state.
On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1927, which allows Texans over the age of 21 to carry a firearm without any license or training.
Additionally, the legislation expunges the convictions of anyone with a misdemeanor or felony conviction for unlawfully carrying a firearm.
Anyone convicted of these crimes and charged with a felony will be able to own a firearm again once the law goes into effect.
“Ultimately, this bill restores a right to Texans that, to my knowledge, has not existed prior to 1871,” state Rep. Matt Schaefer, a Tyler Republican and the bill’s sponsor, said on the floor.
Opponents argue the bill would remove safeguards like background checks and training currently required when Texans seek to obtain a license to carry.
While this allows Texans to carry firearms freely, establishments can still prohibit people from carrying the weapon on their property.