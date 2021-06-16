Texas permitless carry bill signed by governor, law goes into effect in September

Local News

by: KVEO Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

TINLEY PARK, IL – DECEMBER 17: A customer shops for a pistol at Freddie Bear Sports sporting goods store on December 17, 2012 in Tinley Park, Illinois. Americans purchased a record number of guns in 2012 and gun makers have reported a record high in demand. Firearm sales have surged recently as speculation of stricter gun laws and a re-instatement of the assault weapons ban following the mass school shooting in Connecticut . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Texans will soon be able to carry firearms without a permit across the state.

On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1927, which allows Texans over the age of 21 to carry a firearm without any license or training. 

Additionally, the legislation expunges the convictions of anyone with a misdemeanor or felony conviction for unlawfully carrying a firearm.

Anyone convicted of these crimes and charged with a felony will be able to own a firearm again once the law goes into effect.

“Ultimately, this bill restores a right to Texans that, to my knowledge, has not existed prior to 1871,” state Rep. Matt Schaefer, a Tyler Republican and the bill’s sponsor, said on the floor.

Opponents argue the bill would remove safeguards like background checks and training currently required when Texans seek to obtain a license to carry.

While this allows Texans to carry firearms freely, establishments can still prohibit people from carrying the weapon on their property.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Throwback Thursday